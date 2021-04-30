Shahidan Kassim says won’t quit Umno even though no longer Perlis division chairman

Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said that he will not quit Umno even though he no longer holds the Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman post.

Shahidan stressed that he has no reason to leave Umno as he led the party well in the previous general election, culminating in the formation of the state government in Perlis, Sinar Harian reported.

“I was the second candidate to win with the highest majority in Perlis, in fact I won because Umno people supported me and the people have voted for me. Because of this, I will remain loyal to Umno.

“What I am worried about now is other people who have lost their stand to Umno. What is important here is that I have been ‘commander’ for Perlis Umno in many elections and we all won," he told a press conference.

Shahidan said that he is a leader who prioritises struggle in the party and will lead Araua Umno Division to a big win in the 15th general election.

Shahidan also asked whether the question of leaving the party should be addressed to individuals who are really fighting for Umno or the ones who are only seeking rewards.

Separately, Shahidan also said that he is ready to work with the new Perlis Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Azlan Man to strengthen the party in the state.

“When I was the chairman of the meeting, (Azlan) was always absent. Just this time I hope he can attend the meeting.

“I also do not want to comment on how many Umno grassroots rejected Azlan's appointment because what is important now is that I want to ensure that the entire Arau Division wins in the next general election,” he said.

He added that the Umno division's job is now to select candidates who will contest in the next general election and the matter is enshrined in the new party Constitution, which is to name election candidates.

On April 24, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the change of Perlis Umno chairman previously held by Shahidan to Azlan with immediate effect.