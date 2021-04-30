Acryl Sani replaces Abdul Hamid as new IGP effective May 4

Acryl Sani was appointed as Deputy Inspector-General of Police on August 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police, which will take effect from April 4.

Acryl replaces Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who is set to retire when his contract expires on May 3, after serving two years as police chief.

Acryl’s appointment letter was entrusted by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today, with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, senior officials from the Home Ministry and members of the Police Force Commission (SPP) also present.

Acryl, who is 59 this year, has held numerous positions and helmed several departments in Bukit Aman, including the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, the Strategic Resources and Technology Department (StaRT) as well as the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department.

Acryl Sani also holds a Master of Science in Management from Universiti Utara Malaysia and joined the Royal Malaysia Police on Feb 2, 1986, as a cadet assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

He was appointed as Deputy Inspector-General of Police on August 14, 2020.