SDMC: Students staying in hostels in Sarawak can now return home

KUCHING, April 29 — University, college and school students staying in hostels in Sarawak will now be allowed to return home following an extension of the closing period of educational institutions, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

The committee in a statement this evening said there is no need for the students to get tested for Covid-19 before heading back.

“Following the decision to extend the closing period of educational institutions, therefore, it is decided to allow students staying in hostels to go back to their respective homes,” the committee said.

SDMC said that it has ended the period of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the police training centre in Kuching district and Sungai Passin in Matu district as no new cases were reported in these two places over the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, SMDC said Bintulu district registered the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today.

Out of 522 cases, it said Bintulu recorded 140, followed by Sibu with 96 cases and Miri, with 69 cases,

SDMC said Kuching registered 58 cases, Kanowit (40), Selangau and Sri Aman with 15 each, Serian and Kapit with 13 cases, Mukah (9), Lundu (7), Song and Bukit Mabong with six each, Pakan and Bau with five cases while Saratok, Betong, Sarikei and Matu with four each, Julau (3), Daro and Samarahan with two each and one each for Tanjung Manis and Limbang.

With the latest cases, SDMC said the cumulative total now stands at 29,899.

Sarawak also recorded two deaths from Covid-19 infections, a 90-year old woman who was found unconscious at her home in Kapit and a 47-year old woman from Bintulu.