FT minister says rumours of marriage to singer seeks to ruin his career

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaking during a visit to the Maahad Tahfiz Integrasi Madinatul Huffaz in Kuala Lumpur, April 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has described the rumours of his second marriage to a Malaysian singer as slander to ruin his political career.

Annuar also expressed his regret and displeasure towards the action of the rumour-mongers that also affected the reputation of other unrelated parties.

“I’m a politician, it’s okay if my friends want to slander me, but don’t involve other people who also have families,” he told reporters after visiting the construction site of an additional block for Maahad Tahfiz Integrasi Madinatul Huffaz here today.

Annuar said, to his knowledge the singer was from a well-respected family and hoped that she would not be dragged into this matter.

The Ketereh Member of Parliament said he did not intend to seek further action but urged those responsible for spreading the rumour to think about their actions.

He said he prayed that the people who spread the rumour would be able to reduce immoral acts in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan.

“I don’t want to be angry; it is better to just be patient,” he said.

Since Wednesday, a rumour of a marriage between Annuar and singer Datuk Nora Ariffin had been making its rounds on Twitter, which the singer then denied. — Bernama