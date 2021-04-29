Female tapir rescued by Johor Wildlife Dept in Mersing

File picture of Perhilitan staff extricating an adult male tapir trapped in a drain at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Soi in Pahang, February 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

MERSING, April 29 — The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has rescued a 300-kg-female-tapir caught in a trap set at Felda Tenggaroh 5 here, yesterday.

Its director, Salman Saaban said the trap had been set since Feb 17 following complaints from the public regarding the tapir — said to be in poor health — often roaming around the area.

“We received a complaint that the tapir entered the trap at about 8.30am and the rescue operation was carried out by a 12-member-team from the Mersing Perhilitan, Jemaluang Wildlife Conservation Centre and Johor Elephant Sanctuary.

“An inspection found that the tapir was healthy, and only had scalp abrasions that were not serious and it (tapir) can be released into a new wild habitat,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Salman said the operation to remove the tapir from the trap and putting it into the transfer box which began at 9.30am, took about 20 minutes.

He said the tapir was then taken to the Mersing Perhilitan Office for further treatment.

“The operation to transfer the tapir to the Endau-Rompin National Park was then carried out at 9pm yesterday, and ended by 4am today.

“This effort is hoped to save the tapirs in the state. For the record, two tapirs were killed after being hit by vehicles, this year,” he added. — Bernama