1,384 Penang local government staff get Covid-19 vaccine jabs, says state exco

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government aimed to get at least 70 per cent of the 5,200 local government officers to be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — A total of 1,384 local government staff in Penang have received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today said that the vaccinated staff consisted of 993 from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and 391 from the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

He said the first batch of local government enforcement team received the vaccine between April 14 and 16.

“We are expecting the first batch of our (local government) staff to receive their second jab of the vaccine on the seventh (of May),” he told reporters here.

He said the state government aimed to get at least 70 per cent of the 5,200 local government officers to be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Earlier, Jagdeep and MBSP mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud were at the Penang island city hall to distribute 1,000 food packages to city council workers in conjunction with Ramadan and the upcoming Workers’ Day. — Bernama