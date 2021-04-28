Sellers imposed with RM50,000 fine can appeal for lower amount, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is pictured during an interview with the Malaysian National News Agency at Wisma Bernama, March 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The RM50,000 compound imposed on two sellers in Kota Baru, Kelantan for operating beyond 10pm is not a “death penalty” as they are allowed to appeal for a lower amount to the Ministry of Health (MOH), said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said individuals who were compounded for flouting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) set to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak could directly appeal to the MOH for a reduction.

“It is not a ‘death penalty’ (based on the prescribed amount, they still can appeal), I have repeatedly stated that they can appeal,” he told reporters at a press conference after handing over appreciation letters to reject corruption at Bukit Aman here today.

He said the compound imposed on the affected individuals was not fixed adding that they were allowed to appeal by stating their reasons for MOH to consider lowering the amount of the compound.

Abdul Hamid said the sellers alleged that they were compounded by the police even after they have closed their stalls, adding that his party would find out what really happened.

“I want to listen to both sides, I believe my men did the job sincerely but those who were affected felt it was unfair,” he said.

Recently a burger seller alleged that he was slapped with the maximum penalty of RM50,000 for operating the burger stall in front of his house at around 11 pm.

Days after the incident, a ‘colek’ seller was slapped with the same fine for flouting the MCO and operating beyond the 10pm limit. — Bernama