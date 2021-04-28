Foodpanda rider helped by DAP MP appeals for privacy after academic put up RM2,000 reward to sniff him out

The Foodpanda rider who received a donated motorcycle has appealed for privacy. —- Photo via Facebook/ Steven Sim Chee Keong

SEBERANG PERAI, April 28 — A Foodpanda rider, who was unwittingly embroiled in an altercation between Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim and a controversial lecturer, has appealed to the public to leave him alone so that he could continue living his life normally.

This came after Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) senior lecturer Kamarul Zaman Yusoff offered to pay RM2,000 to those who could reveal the identity and personal information of the Foodpanda rider two days ago.

The rider, who revealed his identity as Anas Hazmi Ahmad in a press conference with Sim today, said he felt saddened that he was being treated like a criminal in which a reward of RM2,000 was offered to seek him out.

“I didn’t even do anything wrong and yet I was being treated like a criminal, so please, I am appealing to everyone, please let me live my life normally,” he said in the press conference at Sim’s service centre in Bukit Mertajam.

He was also saddened by the various lies and accusations levelled against Sim for donating a motorcycle to him.

“I can confirm that Sim bought me a motorcycle on April 13 and it was registered under my name on April 14,” he said.

He stressed that he had asked that Sim to keep his identity a secret and Sim had respected his request by not revealing his identity despite being attacked on social media over the donation.

“I didn’t want my name to be revealed and now, I had no choice but to come forward as the allegations against YB Steven Sim is too extreme and it saddened me that it has to come to this,” the 22-year-old said.

As for allegations that Sim was trying to spread Christianity through his charitable act, Anas stressed that Sim had never talked to him about religion.

“He has never talked about any religion or raised any topic related to religion with me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sim said over the past few days there were various allegations made against him in social media over the donation to Anas.

“As a politician, I can accept that I will be attacked for whatever action I take but I cannot accept that they go too far by revealing Anas’ home address and personal information,” he said.

He said allegations such as he did not really buy the motorcycle or that he did not donate the motorcycle to Anas or that he had donated a cheap motorcycle to Anas.

Sim said he could take any allegations against him especially from his political opponents but it was wrong when the attacks were aimed at Anas.

He added that he had already sent a legal letter against Kamarul over the latter’s accusations that his charity works were “Christianisation” works.

Kamarul had on his Facebook accused Sim of over-sensationalising his aid distribution to the Malay-Muslims.

He questioned the need to hide Anas’ identity when others would want to know who he is in order to help him.

He then posted an offer of RM2,000 to those who have any information such as Anas’ full name, address and contact number to come forward with the information.

Yesterday, he shared an article on Sumberkini quoting him as stating that the offer of RM2,000 is closed as he had found out who Anas is.

In the article, he revealed Anas’ full name, the polytechnic he is studying in and he reportedly said he will also investigate Anas’ family background back in Kelantan.