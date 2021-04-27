NGO calls on Education Ministry to address sexual harassment and safeguard children in schools

A non-governmental organisation, ENGENDER Consultancy in a statement today said all schools have been called to adopt and publish grievance procedures to provide for immediate and equitable resolution on the complaints of sexual harassment. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Education Ministry (MoE) has been urged to promptly address the recurring cases of sexual harassment and safeguard children in schools.

A non-governmental organisation, ENGENDER Consultancy in a statement today said all schools have been called to adopt and publish grievance procedures to provide for immediate and equitable resolution on the complaints of sexual harassment.

“This must take into account students’ voices, when they raise fears or concerns while schools must be attentive and respond to ensure student protection and well-being.

“Schools must also be liable for any hostile environment created, including by its employees. Gender-based harassment in schools has to stop now,” it said.

The statement cited a few incidents that occurred recently such as period spot checks in schools as well as a secondary school female student’s claim that a male teacher joked about rape during a physical and health education class.

It said the latter incident had caused the student to allegedly received rape threats from some peers in her school, therefore demonstrating a systemic lack of gender-sensitivity in school environment. — Bernama