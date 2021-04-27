Health minister: 513,044 individuals have completed two-dose Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that during the same period, 822,201 individuals had received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,335,245. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A total of 513,044 individuals have completed the two doses of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday (April 26).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that during the same period, 822,201 individuals had received their first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,335,245.

In an infographic sharedon his Twitter account, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor at 107,533 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (87,744), Sarawak (86,835), Johor (74,134) and Sabah (67,474).

Five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of yesterday were Selangor at 71,877, followed by Sarawak (52,764), Perak (50,737), Sabah (46,034) and Kuala Lumpur (45,704).

According to Dr Adham, as of yesterday, only 38.30 per cent, or 9,302,306, of the target group had registered to receive the vaccines, with Selangor registering the highest number of registrations at 2,421,333, or 50 per cent.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase, from February to April, involves about 500,000 frontliners, mainly healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will involve 9.4 million senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting 13.7 million people. — Bernama