Environment Ministry to establish National Environment Commission, says its minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the commission will also cover elements linked to climate change. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) is in the midst of drafting the establishment of a National Environment Commission to update environment-related matters.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the commission will also cover elements linked to climate change.

“We are in the midst of drafting the creation of a commission because environmental issues are a major concern and there is a need to establish it to review all elements, including climate change.

“This is so that we can view the environmental element as an integrated element that can be developed together,” he told reporters after a visit to Universiti Malaya (UM) here today.

During the visit, he also announced a research fund donation of RM30,000 for the UM Islamic Studies Green Academy Imarah Mosque project.

He said the ministry was reaching out to various experts in an effort to establish the commission.

Tuan Ibrahim also said the ministry was focusing on implementing the Low Carbon City programme to reduce carbon emissions.

“Besides having commitments with international bodies, we also need to ensure how we will balance our carbon emissions,” he said.

Regarding the Green Mosque programme, Tuan Ibrahim said since it was implemented September last year, 10 mosques have taken part in the programme.

The Green Mosque programme will be implemented through the Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MTGC) agency that aims to ensure mosques not only function as places of worship, but can contribute to a sustainable environment, encompassing four main elements, savings in electricity and water, waste management and the use of green products.

The ministry targeted 100 houses of worship to take part in the programme by 2030. — Bernama