Seven Tawau EMCO demonstrators released on bail, says district police chief

TAWAU, April 26 — The seven men remanded for two days from yesterday for demonstrating near a roadblock at Jalan Muhibbah Raya here last Saturday were released on police bail today.

Tawau District Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the men, aged between 26 and 31, were released at 3pm and that police would continue investigating the case.

He said the investigation into the seven suspects would be for three offences under Section 188 of the Penal Code, Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 25 of the Emergency Ordinance 2021.

“We referred to the deputy public prosecutor during our preliminary investigations right now, we are continuing investigations by referring to our superiors,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Peter confirmed that police have received a report regarding a detainee linked to the demonstration being allegedly beaten while under police detention.

“The police report was made yesterday by a family member of the detainee and investigation papers have been opened to determine if the allegations are true,” he said.

Last Saturday, seven men were arrested following a demonstration outside Kampung Muhibbah Raya to air the problems faced by residents following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the village, which is one of 14 localities under EMCO in Tawau.

Yesterday, Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali firmly denied that police beat a detainee, but ordered immediate investigations into the allegations. — Bernama