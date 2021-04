Report: 79 schools in Selangor closed for two days following Covid-19 case spike

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba last week revealed that his ministry noted a doubling of Covid-19 clusters from the education sector, during the week before April 17. — Picture by Choo Choy May Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know. KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Seventy-nine schools in Selangor were ordered to close for today and tomorrow after a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a report by a local news organisation.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that a circular by the Selangor Education Department was handed out yesterday containing the names of the schools, including 19 in Hulu Langat, 18 in Petaling Perdana and 15 in Klang.

A further nine schools in Gombak were ordered to close, along with nine in Petaling Utama, two in Sepang, five in Hulu Selangor and two in Kuala Langat.

This is in line with a report last Wednesday, where Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon was quoted as saying schools will be closed for two days if a related Covid-19 case is detected.

He reportedly said this was to allow for disinfection and close contact tracing as well as to provide an “emotional buffer space” for the teachers, students and parents.

This comes as Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba last week revealed that his ministry noted a doubling of Covid-19 clusters from the education sector, during the week before April 17.

The full list reported by FMT is as following:

1. SK Seksyen 19

2. SK Seri Selangor

3. SK Bandar Anggerik

4. SK Seksyen 1 Bandar Kinrara

5. SJK (C) Chee Wen

6. SMK Darul Ehsan

7. SMK Puchong

8. SMK Seksyen 7

9. SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1

10. SMK Bandar Puncak Jalil

11. SMK Seksyen Sebelas

12. SMK USJ 4

13. SK Seksyen 7

14. SMK Bandar Puchong Jaya B

15. SK Seksyen 20

16. SMK Seksyen 7

17. SMK TTDI Jaya

18. SJKC Tun Tan Siew Sin

19 SK Taming Jaya

20. SJK(C) Batu 9 Cheras

21. SJK(C) Kg Baru Ampang

22. SMK Taman Tasik

23. SMK Bandar Damai Perdana

24. SMJK Yu Hua

25. SK Leftenan Adnan

26. SK Semenyih

27. SK Bandar Tun Hussein Onn 2

28. SK Kajang Utama

29. SMK Bandar Baru Ampang

30. SMK Abdul Jalil

31. SK Bandar Seri Putra

32. SK Kantan Permai

33. SMK Taman Seraya

34. SMK Dusun Nanding

35. SMKA Maahad Hamidiah Kajang

36. SMK Pandan Mewah

37. SMK Bandar Seri Putra

38. SJK(C) San Yuk

39. SJKC Kheow Bin

40. SK 1 Gombak

41. SMK Kepong

42. SMK Seri Garing

43. SMK Taman Selayang

44. SMK Selayang Bharu

45. SK Taman Desa

46. SK Sg. Tua Bharu

47. SJK(C) Yuk Chai

48. SK Bandar Baru Sri Damansara 2

49. SK Taman Megah

50. Kolej Tingkatan Enam Petaling

51. SK Taman Medan

52. SMK Sultan Abdul Samad

53. SMK Tropicana

54. SMK (P) Sri Aman

55. SMK Bandar Sri Damansara 2

56. SK Rantau Panjang

57. SK Bukit Ceraka

58. SJK(C) Khe Beng

59. SJK(C) Wu Teck

60. SMK Jalan Kebun

61. SMK Bukit Tinggi Klang

62. SMK Meru

63. SK Taman Klang Jaya

64. SMK La Salle

65. SMK Raja Lumu

66. SMJK Kwang Hua

67. SMK Sri Andalas

68. SK Taman Sri Andalas

69. SMK Raja Mahadi

70. SJKC Hin Hua

71. SK Dato’ Abu Bakar Baginda

72. SK Taman Putra Perdana

73. SK Gedangsa

74. SK Bukit Beruntung

75 SMK Bandar Sungai Buaya

76. SK Batang Kali

77. SMK Ampang Pecah

78. SMK Bandar Banting

79. SJKT Jenjarom