Perak civil servants to get RM1,000 Aidilfitri bonus, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the assistance will be paid on May 20, which is after Hari Raya, as they would have received their April and May salaries before the festival. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, April 26 — The Perak state government has announced a RM1,000 Aidilfitri bonus for all its civil servants.

“We have agreed to give RM1,000 to state civil servants whose salaries come under the state government,” he told reporters during the Bubur Lambuk Programme with Perak MB that was held by Perak Amalgamated Union of Employees in Government Clerical and Allied Services (AUEGCAS) here.

Saarani, however, did not disclose the total number of recipients. — Bernama