Johor Youth Council condemns Dr M’s ‘Malays angry at rulers over emergency’ remarks, police report lodged

Last Tuesday it was reported by the media that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had urged the King to revoke the Covid-19 state of Emergency, saying the royal order that was made in January on the advice of the government was uncharacteristically turning the country’s Malays against its royal families. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 26 — The Johor Youth Council (JYC) today condemned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for suggesting that the Malays are angry with the country’s monarch as they have suffered since the ill-advised Emergency was decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier this year.

JYC vice-president 1 Mohd Hafiz Jalalludin Abd Manap said a statement by the former prime minister four days ago contained 22 points that seemed to be insulting the power of the Rulers and the country’s constitution.

“As a ‘statesman’ he (Dr Mahathir) should set a good example to the people instead of pretending to be a hero.

“In fact, he is subtly going against the Rulers by inciting the people on the decision made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong whose proclamation of Emergency will last until August,” said Mohd Hafiz in a statement issued here today.

Last Tuesday it was reported by the media that Dr Mahathir had urged the King to revoke the Covid-19 state of Emergency, saying the royal order that was made in January on the advice of the government was uncharacteristically turning the country’s Malays against its royal families.

He also claimed that the proclamation of emergency powers granted to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the suspension of Parliament had transformed the country into a “dictatorship”.

Mohd Hafiz said the JYC has lodged a police report for the authorities to investigate Dr Mahathir.

“If the statement really has an element of sedition, JYC hopes the police will take action against Dr Mahathir in order to maintain the harmony of the country and uphold the basic principles of the country’s tenets: Loyalty to the King and the Nation,” he said.