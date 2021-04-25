Tawau Municipal Council president: No one being sidelined in EMCO areas

Residents of Taman Klebang Jaya’s Zone A are seen spending their times outside their homes after EMCO was enforced in the area in this file picture taken on December 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAWAU, April 25 — The Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) is constantly monitoring affected areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 20 localities in the district to ensure the residents receive the food basket assistance, said its president Arnold Joibi.

Thus, he said there was no issue of people affected by the EMCO being sidelined from receiving the aid.

“A total of 8,572 food baskets have been distributed to the affected localities involving 7,372 household heads since April 1.

“This includes a total of 540 food baskets that have been handed out in Kampung Muhibbah Raya (Jalan Morell) locality where six individuals were arrested for trying to hold a demonstration claiming their relatives there did not receive the assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, seven people (including one who turned himself in) were arrested for participating in a demonstration against the EMCO in Kampung Muhibbah Raya here, alleging that people in the area did not receive enough help and assistance.

Arnold said since the EMCO at Kampung Muhibbah Raya had been extended until May 8, additional food baskets would be distributed to the locality beginning Monday (April 26).

“The (distribution of) assistance will also include Bandar Sri Indah and Kampung Titingan as the EMCO at these localities has also been extended to May 9,” he added.

He said their movement would strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak as Tawau had been consistently recording the highest number of new Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO at six zones in Tawau would end today as scheduled.

The six zones are — Taman Cahaya, Jalan Tengku Osman, Kuarters Bomba Tawau, Jalan Mesra, Taman Golden Hill and Taman Sri Bukit. — Bernama