Submarine tragedy: PM conveys condolences to president, people of Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as well as the government and people of Indonesia over the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine tragedy.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia was always prepared to continue extending appropriate assistance to Indonesia in facing this critical moment.

“On behalf of the government and all Malaysians, I extend my condolences ... we are also saddened by this shocking and heartbreaking tragedy.

“May Allah give strength and patience to the family members of the 53 crew members in facing this challenge,” he said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook page.

The KRI Nanggala 402 was reported to have lost contact at 4.25 am on Wednesday during a torpedo training exercise off Bali, which also involved 21 Indonesian Navy (TNI) ships, five fighter jets and another submarine.

The Indonesian Navy yesterday declared the submarine had sunk. — Bernama