Twelve members of Kota Permai Golf and Country Club test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Kota Permai Golf and Country Club had 12 of its members test positive on Thursday and yesterday.

A club circular sighted by Malay Mail noted that the members who tested positive had visited the club between April 17 to 21 and had dined at the Golf Terrace plus practiced at the driving range.

The club said all staff that had contact with the members are being subjected to Covid-19 tests which had been standard bi-weekly practise at the club since last year.

“Immediate deep sanitation and disinfection exercises were carried out on Thursday, April 22 and will continue over the next few days.

“Staff that came into contact with the patients have been advised to stay at home and all staff were subjected to a RT-PCR test on the morning of Friday April 23,” the club management said in the memo.

Golfing was allowed to resume last year with strict protocols. Since then 16 clubs nationwide have been affected by Covid-19 among members and staff.