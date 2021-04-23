Selangor MB: Special committee waiting for Education Ministry guidelines on closure of schools

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government met with MOE senior Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on the curent Covid-10 situation among students in the state and explained that the MOE would announce the guidelines soon. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, April 23 — The special committee to control the spread of Covid-19 in schools in Selangor is waiting for guidelines from the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the benchmark that will allow schools to close if infections occur.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government met with MOE senior Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on the curent Covid-10 situation among students in the state and explained that the MOE would announce the guidelines soon.

“I had a meeting with Radzi yesterday and we found that although there are not many Covid-19 cases in Selangor, they are spread out in schools. So, how far can we control? We will wait for the ministry because it said it will come out with guidelines as to when schools should actually be closed.

“Do we close when one case is detected or do wait for 400 cases before doing so? That is what we want to know,” he said during a Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) house-building assistance key handover ceremony today.

On Monday, Amirudin, via a video uploaded on his official Facebook page @Amirudin Shari, announced that a committee had been set up to identify localities with high Covid-19 infections in the communities.

He said the committee was headed by the State Education Department and comprised the State Health Department and State Disaster Management Unit.

Beginning next week, residents in affected localities will undergo targeted screenings under the supervision of the state government in an effort to prevent the virus in the community from spreading to schools.

Earlier, 13 families of the poor and needy in the Kuala Selangor district received new houses from LZS worth RM1.2 million in a ceremony which was officiated by its chief executive officer, Saipolyazan M Yusop.

Saipulyazan said that since 2010, a total of 2,283 units of houses had been handed over to poor and needy zakat recipients and converts, with a total zakat distribution of RM99.9 million.

“LZS has also provided House Repair Assistance, involving 3,602 houses, since 2010, with a total zakat distribution of RM57.35 million,” he added. — Bernama