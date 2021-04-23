Activist Fahmi Reza arrested for alleged sedition

File picture shows activist Fahmi Reza speaking to a reporter outside the Putrajaya district police headquarters March 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 23 — Local artist Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin was arrested earlier today for alleged sedition.

Dang Wangi district police chief Asst Comm Mohd Zainal Abdullah confirmed the arrest.

Fahmi’s lawyer Yohendra Nadaraja told Malay Mail that Fahmi will be remanded overnight and will be brought to face charges tomorrow morning.

“Police raided his house before we could arrive. They just went in,” said Yohendra.

“For now he’ll be charged tomorrow morning and me and Rajsurian Pillai will be representing him.”

According to his lawyers, Fahmi was informed that he was being arrested on a matter related to the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

He is expected to be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for posting several artwork and a playlist on Spotify that had the image of the Queen on it.

Fahmi has had several brush-ins with the law for his satirical works teasing politicians and prominent figures.

The designer explained that despite being convicted in the past for his caricatures, to him, having the rights to express oneself freely and being able to exercise his civic responsibility to speak up on current affairs remains of utmost importance.