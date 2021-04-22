Fine for errant traders who don’t comply with Raya Maximum Price Control Scheme, says ministry

A woman looks at chicken for sale at the Petaling Jaya wet market April 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Traders who still fail to comply with the 2021 Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) will be fined immediately.

Kuala Lumpur Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) chief enforcement officer Zubir Hamsa said the action would be meted out to traders who were still stubborn despite being warned before.

“On the first day of SHMMP implementation yesterday, the ministry had issued warnings against traders who raised prices.

“After this, no more warnings will be given to them and we will issue compounds if they sell retail goods at higher prices,” he said after visiting the Taman Tun Dr Ismail wet market here, today.

He said the SHMMP was implemented as a measure to curb the increase in prices of essential goods during the month of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

On the SHMMP compliance survey yesterday, Zubir said 275 premises were inspected including public markets in Selayang and Keramat, supermarkets and retail outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

He said eight traders were issued warnings for failure to comply with the regulations stipulated by the ministry.

The SHMMP is implemented for 30 days, from April 21 to May 29, and a total of 12 essential goods are placed under four categories, namely, chicken, chicken eggs, beef and seafood. — Bernama