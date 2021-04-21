Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases continue to hover above 2,000 for a week now, Selangor back at top

Malaysia has been facing new cases above the 2,000-mark for a week straight now. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Ministry of Health announced today 2,341 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hour, with the country now facing new cases above the 2,000-mark for a week straight now.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today that Selangor is back at the top of the list with the highest state for Covid-19 infections at 526 cases, followed by Sarawak at 429 and Kelantan at 370.

