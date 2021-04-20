King, Queen convey condolences to Tengku Permaisuri Of Selangor

Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin (2nd left) pay their final respects to the Tengku Permaisuri Selangor’s late father after funeral prayers at the Sultan Salahudddin Abdul Aziz Shah mosque, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin following the passing of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin’s father, Abdul Rahman Baba.

In a statement issued via Istana Negara Facebook page, the King and Queen also expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family would be patient and resilient in this difficult situation.

Their Majesties also prayed for Abdul Rahman’s soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

Istana Selangor in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Instagram and Facebook accounts said that Abdul Rahman, 89, died due to old age, at 3.40am today. — Bernama