Covid-19 jabs in Sibu postponed due to pending vaccine supply, says division disaster management committee

SIBU, April 20 — The administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district under Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Sibu Indoor Stadium today has been postponed to another date that will be announced soon as the vaccination centre has yet to receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine supply.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) said in a statement today the new date would be announced to the recipients via the MySejahtera application.

“To members of the public who have registered as vaccine recipients either through the nearby health clinic counter or the district office, community head or MySejahtera, appointment dates will be set through the MySejahtera application for Phase Two and Phase Three,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the Sibu Health Office when contacted said, on the first day of the vaccination programme, a total of 766 recipients comprising senior citizens and high-risk groups received their first dose and 158 frontline workers received their second jab. — Bernama