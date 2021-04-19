FT Ministry to implement large-scale precision farming project to help the homeless, says minister

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa visits the Hijrah Warrior urban farm project at the Anjung Kelana Transformation Centre in Kuala Lumpur, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Federal Territories (FT) Ministry will implement a large-scale precision farming project commercially to provide employment opportunities to the homeless and help them generate their own income.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the project which would be carried out in Putrajaya by the end of this year was a continuation of the “Hijrah Warrior” urban farm project which was being implemented at the Anjung Kelana Transformation Centre here.

“It is a planting method that uses modern technology and adopts the concept of intensive and precision farming, on a commercial scale,” he told reporters at the Santai [email protected] Anjung Kelana programme, here today.

Annuar hoped that the initiative, which would help the homeless to generate income on a daily basis, would also motivate the group to continue to improve their quality of life.

He said the ministry also planned to implement other methods to help the homeless improve their circumstances, including through the setting up of a central kitchen and strengthening cooperation with the private sector to provide jobs for the group.

“We are not using the one-size-fits-all approach in order to tackle the issue of homelessness. We need to look at the needs of each individual,” he said. — Bernama