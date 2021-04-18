Man who rammed into cop in Penang remanded for seven days

An unemployed man who rammed into Constable Muhammad Iqbal Mazlan in an incident that claimed the victim’s life early yesterday morning has been remanded for seven days until April 24 to assist investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 18 — An unemployed man who rammed into Constable Muhammad Iqbal Mazlan in an incident that claimed the victim’s life early yesterday morning has been remanded for seven days until April 24 to assist investigation.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the remand order on the 35-year-old suspect was issued by the George Town Magistrate’s Court today.

The case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 186 of the same Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, he told Bernama.

He said that police also found a packet of syabu weighing 22 grams following inspections at the scene and were trying to determine if the suspect had been carrying the drugs during the incident.

Soffian said the post mortem on the victim revealed that he had died due to injuries to the neck.

During the incident, Muhammad Iqbal, 22, and two other policemen were patrolling around Jalan Scotland at 1 am when they came across a man who was riding his motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

The police then asked the man to stop but he accelerated till Jalan Utama in a reckless manner before ramming into Muhammad Iqbal’s motorcycle, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Muhammad Iqbal, who was stationed at the Dato Keramat police station here, died on the spot and the two other police personnel managed to apprehend the suspect at the same location. — Bernama