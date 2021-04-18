Aide denies Dr Mahathir backing Perikatan, says attended ministry’s event as Langkawi MP

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an event with the backdrop bearing the name of minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad from his old party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/Pemuda Umno Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18 — An aide to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied allegations that the latter supports the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government by appearing at an event held Ministry of Rural Development.

On Twitter, Malek Redzuan said Dr Mahathir was invited to the event in his capacity as Langkawi MP and had even made clear in his speech there that he is opposed to the PN administration.

“Tun’s presence there was because he was invited by the minister and also because he is the MP for Langkawi,” he wrote.

“He did not make any request [to attend] but he wanted to visit the people and companies that have been supportive of the people in Langkawi.

His remark came after Umno Youth posted on its official Facebook page a picture of Dr Mahathir standing on a stage, with the backdrop bearing the name of minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad from his old party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Malek has also lambasted the Umno wing for the conjecture, adding that he had refrained from more attacks due to Ramadan.

*Note: A previous edition of the story contained an error which has since been corrected.