Tok Adis Ramadan bazaar in Terengganu ordered to close for violating Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 17 — The Tok Adis Ramadan Bazaar near Kuala Ibai here has been ordered to close for 14 days until April 30 for failing to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus (she) said the order notice was issued to enable the bazaar operator to take measures to ensure compliance with the SOP by traders and customers.

“It is the first Ramadan bazaar ordered to close in Terengganu for failing to comply with the SOP, she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Among the SOPs that must be complied with by traders and customers include taking their body temperature, registration using the MySejahtera application and wearing face mask by traders and customers to enter the area, as well as for the bazaar operator to only provide one-way access and only those above the age of 13 are allowed to enter.

A total of 69 Ramadan bazaars, involving 4,326 stalls are allowed to open in Terengganu, with 22 of them in Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman (19), Besut (10), Setiu (six), Dungun (five), Marang (five) and Hulu Terengganu (two). — Bernama