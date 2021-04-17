N. Sembilan bazaars will face three-day closure for flouting SOP, says MB

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has urged members of the public not to flout Covid-19 SOPs.. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 17 — Ramadan bazaars in the state found to have violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, will face a three-day closure, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said it was a reminder to all quarters including bazaar operators and members of the public to comply with the SOP and avoid the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster.

“I was informed that there was a problem at a Ramadan bazaar in Nilai near here but I had asked the mayor to call and warn all bazaar operators to comply with the SOP.

“We also leave it to the authorities to take other actions, including issuing compounds, if they still disobey the directive,” he told reporters after attending the Social Integration and Outreach programme ‘Rujukan Raya Tanpa Covid - Jom Shopping Raya’ here today.

Aminuddin urged members of the public not to flout the SOP set to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak to ensure that this economic activity could continue to be held as usual.

Checks by Bernama at the Nilai Ramadan bazaar today revealed that the situation was more orderly and organised compared to the first day it opened, where enforcement and health officers were seen monitoring the bazaar. — Bernama