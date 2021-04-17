Dr Noor Hisham: Eight new Covid-19 clusters today, including three in education institutions

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arrives for his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Eight new Covid-19 clusters were detected by the Health Ministry today, three of which are located in schools or education institutions.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the eight clusters, one is located in Selangor, Pahang, and Johor respectively, while two are located in Sabah and three in Sarawak.

“The clusters today include the Jalan Maktab cluster in Selangor, the Seri Kuantan cluster in Pahang, the Jalan Wawasan Lima cluster in Johor, the Jalan Damai Tawau cluster and Bukit Quoin cluster in Sabah, and the Jalan Ding Lik Kwong cluster, the Ulu Balingan cluster, and the Jalan Disa cluster in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME