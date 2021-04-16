Police say fitness level of personnel not affected after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shot while fasting

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Getting the Covid-19 vaccine shot while fasting has not affected my fitness level, said Brickfields district police headquarters chief (Management Division) ASP Mohd Dzaiful Azrin Yahya.

Mohd Dzaiful, who received his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose yesterday at the Public Vaccination Centre (PPV) at Dewan Seroja in Precinct 15 here, said he felt normal and did not experience anybody sore after receiving the shot.

‘’I came for the vaccination willingly and without any feeling of doubt. Furthermore, the government had also referred to the Mufti that being vaccinated while fasting does not nullify a person’s fast,’’ he told Bernama.

Sergeant Anuar Musa from the Putrajaya IPD Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) said he did not experience any side effect such as headache, vomiting or pain after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine shot despite fasting.

‘’I am also confident the vaccination will not invalidate my fast and I was also not coerced into accepting the vaccine,’’ said the 55-year-old policeman who received his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who received her first Covid-19 vaccine shot today in her Facebook posting said, it was like an ant bite and was not painful.

‘’What is a little pain compared to personal health,’’ said Rina, who urged the public to register as a Covid-19 vaccine recipient to protect themselves against the virus.

PPV Dewan Seroja supervisor, Dr Syazwin Abdul said, to date, the PPV has yet to receive any cancellation of appointment from a person who was fasting.

‘’All those scheduled to receive their vaccination at the PPV turned up. But we have rejected candidates for the vaccination due to several factors such as having just recovered from Covid-19 for less than three months.

‘’Here too, we will screen the medical history of candidates such the diseases they are suffering from, breast-feeding mothers and pregnant women,’’ he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohd Al-Bakri on March 23 was reported to have said that the Covid-19 vaccination is permissible and will not invalidate a person’s fast and this is in line with the views of the ulama worldwide.

Muslims in Malaysia started fasting on April 13. — Bernama