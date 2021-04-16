In Arau, 10-year-old boy drowns after falling into ditch

Arau district police chief Supt Nanda Maarof said Mohamad Amir Faris Rohaizad was cycling with his eight-year-old brother and an 11-year-old girl when the incident happened at about 6.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, April 16 — A 10-year-old boy drowned after falling into a ditch while cycling near a paddy field in Kampung Hutan Kandis in Arau today.

Arau district police chief Supt Nanda Maarof said Mohamad Amir Faris Rohaizad was cycling with his eight-year-old brother and an 11-year-old girl when the incident happened at about 6.30pm.

“He suddenly lost control of his bicycle and plunged into the two-metre deep ditch,” he said when contacted tonight.

On seeing this, the girl cycled to Mohamad Amir’s house about one kilometre away to alert his family.

“By the time his parents reached the scene, members of the public had brought up his body and placed it on the side of the paddy field,” he said. — Bernama