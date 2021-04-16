Dr Noor Hisham: 2,551 New Covid-19 infections, 960 in Sarawak alone

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said that Sarawak led the count with 960 new cases, followed by Selangor with 590 infections, and Kuala Lumpur with 245 new cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — Fresh Covid-19 cases continue to rise with 2,551 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, the second successive day numbers have breached the 2,000 mark.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said that Sarawak led the count with 960 new cases, followed by Selangor with 590 infections, and Kuala Lumpur with 245 new cases.

With today’s figures, the cumulative nationwide case count now stands at 370,528 infections.

Cases had spiked past the 2,000 mark for the first time in over six weeks yesterday when 2,148 infections were reported.

MORE TO COME