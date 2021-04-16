Cops nab duo, seize 13.26kg methamphetamine in Cheras supermarket car park

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said the two men, aged 30 and 32, are unemployed and one of them has a criminal record. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Selangor police arrested two men and seized 13.26 kg of methamphetamine worth RM477,360 at the car park of a supermarket in Bandar Mahkota Cheras on Monday.

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said the two men, aged 30 and 32, are unemployed and one of them has a criminal record.

“The drugs were found in the boot of a Proton Persona car used by both the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects have been remanded for six days from April 13 to assist in investigations under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and that the case is being investigated under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama