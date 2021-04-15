Four individuals arrested in South Klang after beating employees for fasting

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the case would be investigated under Sections 324, 506 and 298 of the Penal Code and all suspects will be remanded at the Klang Court. — iStock.com pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, April 15 — South Klang police arrested four individuals who allegedly assaulted two male workers for fasting.

In a statement yesterday, South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the police received a report at 4.16pm at the Klang police station regarding the beating.

He said both victims were beaten in turns on their backs using a cane by their employer and another worker.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened when the man was at his employer’s home in Bukit Tinggi, Klang and started because the employer scolded the victims for fasting,” he said.

Shamsul Amar said the employer also took a pistol from one of the victims and pointed it at them while threatening and insulting them.

He said the case would be investigated under Sections 324, 506 and 298 of the Penal Code and all suspects will be remanded at the Klang Court today.

“Police would like to stress that this case does not involve any racial issue,” he said.

He also advised the public or any individual to not abuse social media and share any provocative statements that can inflame racial sensitivities and affect the harmony among races, warning that stern action will be taken against anyone acting beyond the boundaries of the law. — Bernama