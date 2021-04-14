Muhyiddin visits Putrajaya Ramadan bazaar to observe SOP compliance

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen buying dishes such as ‘kuih kaswi gula merah’, ‘laksa’ and ‘mee kolok’ at the Ramadan bazaar in Putrajaya’s Precinct 3, April 14, 2021. — Picture from Twitter/Bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited a Ramadan bazaar at Precinct 3 here, to observe the level of standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among traders and patrons there.

He arrived at 5pm and spent about 30 minutes at the bazaar.

Muhyiddin also spent some time mingling with traders and was seen buying several dishes, such as kuih kaswi gula merah, laksa and mee kolok.

Traders and visitors at the bazaar were pleasantly surprised when the prime minister turned up there.

MyTalam Kuih stall owner, Wichi Yuso, 48, said at first, she did not notice the presence of Muhyiddin at her stall because the prime minister was wearing a face mask.

“I was surprised as I did not know the prime minister was coming to the Ramadan bazaar today. He bought some traditional kuih and also asked how my family and I were doing.

“I was thrilled but did not have time to take a selfie and have a long chat with the prime minister, in compliance with the SOP,” said Wichi who sells various types of traditional kuih at her stall.

Citarasa Sarawak owner, Khairul Mohd, said he did not expect that the prime minister would stop by his stall today.

“The PM (prime minister) stopped by my stall to buy the Sarawak laksa and mee kolok. I believe that the two dishes are among his favourites because according to my sister who also runs a food stall in Sarawak, Muhyiddin had stopped by her stall to eat the dishes there during his recent working visit to Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama