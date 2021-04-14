Low registration for Covid vax in N. Sembilan due to poor internet coverage, says MB

To date, 361,085 individuals, who form 42.5 per cent of the state’s population, have registered for Covid-19 vaccination and they are reminded to keep to their appointments. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, April 14 — Poor Internet coverage in several rural areas in Jelebu, Jempol and Kuala Pilah districts, has been identified as among factors for the low number of registration for Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application in Negri Sembilan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said many of the areas consist of Orang Asli villages.

Following that, he said, the district officers and Village Community Management Council (MPKK) have been directed to take immediate measures in ensuring that the people in the areas are registered.

“We have also informed the Orang Asli community to discuss with the Orang Asli Development Department to form a mobile team to facilitate registration and vaccination for the group,” he told reporters after the State Executive Council weekly meeting, here, today.

To date, 361,085 individuals, who form 42.5 per cent of the state’s population, have registered for Covid-19 vaccination and they are reminded to keep to their appointments.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will begin on April 19, involving vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, individuals with comorbidities and persons with disabilities. — Bernama