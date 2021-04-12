Work to turn Madinah Ramadan site into Covid-19 quarantine centre 10pc completed

KOTA BARU, April 12 — Preparation to turn the Madinah Ramadan site in the compound of the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium into a Low Risk Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) is 10 per cent completed.

State Health Department (JKNK) director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the PKRC which would have 100 beds would be opened if the number of Covid-19 victims shot up and the existing PKRCs could not accommodate them.

Currently, he said there were four PKRCs statewide, namely, at the Kelantan Tarbiyah Islamiah Centre (PUTIK) in Pengkalan Cepa, Kuala Krai Hospital (old), Ministry of Health (KKM) Training Institute, Tumpat and Dewan Jubli Perak, Kota Bharu Municipal Council-Islamic City (MPKB-BRI).

‘‘We will optimise the use of the existing PKRCs before the new place is proposed for use.

‘‘We have made 10 per cent progress on the new PKRC. God willing, we hope work on the PKRC will be ready this week,’’ he told reporters after checking on the preparation of the PKRC here, today.

Yesterday, the Kelantan government announced the cancellation of Ramadan Bazaars statewide including official functions of the government during Ramadan following a serious increase of Covid-19 cases.

Subsequently, the location of the Madinah Ramadan programme, namely, tarawih prayers in the compound of the Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV Stadium, is turned into a PKRC.

Commenting further, Dr Zaini said, as like in the other PKRCs, 10 personnel would be stationed there in a shift.

‘‘They will also be assisted by other agencies such as the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), Social Welfare Department (JKM), Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

‘‘Normally, there will be 40 personnel from various agencies at the PKRCs to tackle any problem and look after the welfare of patients placed here,’’ he said.

Dr Zaini said the setting up of the PKRC was due to the anxiety of the state government at the high rate of Covid-19 infectivity among the people in the state. — Bernama