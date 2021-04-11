Syed Saddiq says done with Singapore studies, raring to ‘rebuild Malaysia’, offers RM50,000 to Muar constituents

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced that he has completed his Senior Fellowship at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy April 11, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia’s youngest parliamentarian Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today announced that he has completed his studies in Singapore and is looking forward to using what he learnt in the little red dot to serve his constituents better.

The 28-year-old Muar MP, who had previously given up one month’s salary while on study leave, also said he will be donating his entire student allowance while in Singapore to the underprivileged in the Johor district.

“Alhamdulillah. Finally completed my Senior Fellowship at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. I feel refreshed & energised.

“I am looking forward to being an effective change-maker in Malaysia. Thank you to all who have helped me!

“As I promised, I have contributed one month of my salary for charitable purposes in Muar. When I was quarantined in Singapore, I also did a ‘fundraising’ through Zoom by teaching critical thinking classes. I was able to fundraise an additional RM20,000.

“I now would like to contribute 100 per cent of my Student Allowance (since I am under scholarship) throughout my stay in Singapore to the needy in Muar,” said Syed Saddiq on Facebook.

Overall, Syed Saddiq’s salary, fundraising efforts and student allowance amount to RM50,000, which he said will be used to help the underprivileged in Muar.

“I want the best for Muar.

“Hopefully the knowledge that I have learned will help improve my capabilities to serve Muar and Malaysia. Let’s rebuild Malaysia together!” he said.

The former youth and sports minister previously said he was registered for an executive course on public policy at the National University of Singapore since September last year.

In March, he said he was required to attend physical classes at the university to complete the programme.

Because of that, he said he will forego his salary for the month while he is based in Singapore fo his studies.