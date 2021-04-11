Penang South Reclamation project expected to start in May or June, says deputy CM

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman is pictured at Dewan Sri Pinang, George Town November 7, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — The state government is committed to implementing the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project which is expected to start in late May or early June.

Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman said the coastal reclamation work would begin once the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) has been approved, expected to be in May.

“The Department of Environment has a standard operating procedure (SOP) and they are professional in their work approach. There is no reason for us to speculate (that the EMP will be denied),” he said at a news conference after visiting the Island A reclamation site today.

The visit covered three locations at Island A, namely, where the reclamation work starts, the southernmost part and the westernmost.

He said the visit to the first location was to see the distance between the new island and the existing beach area, which is about 300 metres, while the distance between the latter and southernmost location of the reclaimed island is about 4 km.

Under the PSR project, the state government has proposed the development of reclaimed sea area of 1,821 hectares, including the creation of three man-made islands from the waters of Permatang Damar Laut. to Gertak Sanggul. — Bernama