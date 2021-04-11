Deputy minister says Socso paid out over RM19b in benefits since 2016

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 11 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has paid out over RM19 billion in benefits to eligible contributors and family members over the last five years.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the amount has been increasing every year, with RM3.3 billion recorded in 2016, 2017 (RM3.6 billion), 2018 (RM3.8 billion), 2019 (RM4.2 billion) and RM4.25 billion in 2020.

“The increased payment amount proved that Socso has played a vital role in protecting the welfare of workers and contributors in the country.

“Although the amount is getting bigger, we still issue the payments to ensure that the welfare of contributors and their family members are taken care of, especially when the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after the state-level Socso’s Jelajah Prihatin programme in conjunction with the organisation’s 50th anniversary here, today.

He said the increase in the payment amount was also driven by the spread of Covid-19 which has greatly affected the employment sector.

Awang said the ministry expected that the amount would continue to rise this year as the pandemic was still far from over.

“However, we are prepared for any future challenges. God-willing, we will continue to pay out the benefits to those eligible so that the impact (of Covid-19 on them) is less severe,” he said. — Bernama