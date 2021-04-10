Health minister: 375,260 individuals completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says a total of 375,260 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have received both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― A total of 375,260 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have received both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said during the same period, 565,940 people have received their first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 941,200.

Based on an infographic shared on his Twitter account today, Selangor recorded the highest number of the first dose administered at 76,273, followed by Sarawak (57,682), Sabah (53,859), Perak (52,639) and Kuala Lumpur (52,110).

Selangor also recorded the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses, totalling 51,383 individuals, followed by Sabah (40,162), Perak (37,884), Kuala Lumpur (33,603) and Sarawak (30,014).

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said a total of 8,378,754 individuals or 34.5 per cent have signed up for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registration with 2,250,428 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase is from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting about 13.7 million people. ― Bernama