Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia reported a spike in Covid-19 cases today, registering 1,854 new infections, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

Selangor recorded the most number of cases at 403, followed by Sabah with 139 cases, Johor with 103 cases and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 135 cases.

No fatalities were recorded today.

