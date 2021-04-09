Leaked audio: Zahid should lodge report to prevent speculation, says Ismail Sabri

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said party members were still confused over the issue, which he added could cast a negative light on Umno. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, April 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should immediately lodge a police report on the leaked audio recording of a conversation that allegedly took place between him and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prevent speculation.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said party members were still confused over the issue, which he added could cast a negative light on Umno.

“If the police report is done quickly, it will remove suspicion (among the grasrroots) as at present, there are members who are saying yes (it happened) and there are those who are saying no (it didn’t). When the findings are revealed, there will be no more issues related to the audio (after this),” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Bangkit 15 programme here today.

Recently, an audio recording of a conversation between two individuals with voices similar to Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, which allegedly took place after the Umno General Assembly, was leaked on social media.

Asked about the call from some quarters in Umno who want Ahmad Zahid to step down from the party’s number one post, Ismail Sabri said party members have the right to express their views.

“We have never prevented members from speaking out. Right from the beginning, members have been doing that. We need to hear their views and we have never stopped anyone from voicing out,” he said. — Bernama