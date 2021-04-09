Couple found dead at home in Bangsar, cops rule out foul play

When contacted, Brickfields district police chief Anuar Omar verified the deaths with Malay Mail, adding that investigations are underway. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A couple was found dead in their rented home in Bangsar earlier today.

The couple were said to have been unresponsive over the last few days, where concerned friends of the male victim who decided to check up on him today were the first to discover their bodies.

The friend immediately alerted the police and a police forensic unit was dispatched to the scene.

It is understood through social media posts that the victims, who were aged in their 30s and 40s, were motorcycle enthusiasts, while circumstances surrounding their deaths remain cloudy.

Other posts online showed heavy police presence spotted outside the couple’s home earlier today, with passers-by claiming to have seen police transferring the bodies using forensic trucks

It also remains unclear how many days the couple was dead before today’s tragic discovery.

When contacted, Brickfields district police chief Anuar Omar verified the deaths with Malay Mail, adding that investigations are underway

“They were staying in a rented home, and they had left a note behind,” he said, adding that an official statement would be issued later today.

Meanwhile, a police source told Malay Mail that initial investigations showed no signs of foul play.