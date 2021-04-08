Sabah to receive another 12,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses today

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said as of yesterday, Sabah had received over 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and out of the number, more than 79,000 doses had been administered to people in the state. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — Sabah will receive another 12,000 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine today, the seventh delivery after the first one on Feb 25 under phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

It is understood that this batch of the vaccine is scheduled to arrive via Kota Kinabalu International Airport today (evening).

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said as of yesterday, Sabah had received over 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and out of the number, more than 79,000 doses had been administered to people in the state.

“To ensure the immunisation programme runs smoothly, the Covid-19 vaccine delivery will be done periodically and well-organised, following the schedule drawn up meticulously by the Health Ministry.

“This enables us to improve the existing weaknesses and preparedness to undertake the second phase of the immunisation programme, scheduled to begin on April 17,” she told reporters after officiating at the state-level Malaysia Nutrition Month celebration, here, today.

Yesterday, Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said 45,038 people had received the first dose of Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the state while 34,439 had completed their second dose. — Bernama