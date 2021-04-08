Kelantan Islamic council gives nod for ‘tarawih’ prayers during Ramadan

Kelantan will allow 'tarawih' prayers at mosques and surau throughout the state during Ramadan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BHARU, April 8 — The Kelantan Islamic and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has allowed tarawih prayers to be held at mosques and surau throughout the state during Ramadan this year.

Its president, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz in a statement tonight said the matter has been consented to by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

“For tarawih prayers, it is allowed according to the actual capacity of the mosque, surau and musalla, while observing physical distancing of one metre, and it can be performed for not more than one hour, excluding the time for Isyak prayers.

“Religious talks are not allowed during tarawih prayers, while talks after morning and Asar prayers are allowed this year while observing physical distancing of one metre,” said Tengku Mohammad Rizam, who is also the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan.

He said Quran recitation or tadarus activities were allowed, as long as it complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Feasts for the breaking of the fast and sahur (pre-dawn meal) are not allowed, but mosques, surau and musolla are encouraged to prepare food packets and distribute them to the congregants,” he added. — Bernama