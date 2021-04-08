Forty individuals fined for violating CMCO in Sibu cafe

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said they comprised the cafe’s owner who was slapped with a RM10,000 compound, while eight workers and 31 customers, were fined RM1,500 each. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, April 8 — Forty individuals were compounded between RM1,500 and RM10,000, after they were found at a cafe, in Jalan Adam here, beyond the permitted operating hours under conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said they comprised the cafe’s owner who was slapped with a RM10,000 compound, while eight workers and 31 customers, were fined RM1,500 each.

He said in 10.45 pm inspection, carried out by a team of police and Sibu Municipal Council enforcement officers, all suspects were found at the premises beyond the permissible operating hours in breach of CMCO.

He said initial investigations revealed that the cafe which sells BBQ food and alcoholic drinks, is always busy with customers. — Bernama