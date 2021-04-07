Johor MACC nabs navy’s state logistics chief over fake RM24,000 claim

The Johor MACC said investigations showed the 36-year-old suspect had abetted in and submitted a false claim for the printing of paper bags and banners to the RMN’s Sultan Ismail headquarters in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

JOHOR BARU, April 7 ― The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) logistics branch head today for submitting a false claim for more than RM24,000.

In a statement, the Johor MACC said investigations showed the 36-year-old suspect had abetted in and submitted a false claim for the printing of paper bags and banners to the RMN’s Sultan Ismail headquarters in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi.

The MACC said its investigators confirmed that the RM24,250 worth of items were never supplied.

“The suspect, who works as the ZA20 logistics branch head at the Sungai Lunchoo RMN’s Reserve Force Command Headquarters, was arrested at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung at 10am today to assist in the ongoing investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 that, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years,” the commission said.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest and said they would apply to remand the suspect at the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

This is the latest case involving a member of the Malaysian Armed Forces and follows the arrest of a lieutenant colonel and a contractor by the Selangor MACC last Saturday.

Both the suspects, who have since been remanded, were charged in connection with kickbacks totalling RM16,000 for repair works at an army camp in Selangor.

However, the two cases are not related.