Ministry rolls out RM35m grant to empower low carbon cities initiative, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) has launched the Low Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant (GeRAK) worth RM35 million to empower the high-impact low carbon cities initiative.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said priorities would be given to local authorities implementing the Low Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF) and the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge in the Low Carbon Zone category.

Other local authorities that show commitment through policy preparation, collaboration and the implementation of low carbon initiatives would be considered to receive the grant.

“We hope the grant will generate more local economic opportunities, reduce the impact on the environment and improve the people’s quality of life.

“I urge more local authorities to take part in the effort to create more low carbon cities,” he said in a statement here, today.

The LCCF, established in 2011, provides guidance for local authorities, universities and other stakeholders on how to transform their cities into low carbon cities.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said through the Low Carbon Cities programme, the total amount of carbon reduction in the country from 2011 until 2020 was 148,572.20 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), while the total amount of carbon absorption was 43,682.75 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2).

“The carbon reduction efforts carried out throughout the country are equivalent to 4.8 million trees,” he said. — Bernama